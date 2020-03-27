The "Fallout 76" Wastelanders Expansion Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Bethesda Softworks announced this week that, yet again, Fallout 76 players will have to wait for the Wastelanders expansion as it's been delayed. This time you can chalk it up to the coronavirus messing with the timetable, as the company posted a notice about it on Twitter. The shorthand is that the expansion is getting pushed back one week to April 14th. Primarily because Bethesda sent their staff to work from home. So not a major delay, but a delay nonetheless. You can read the full letter to Fallout 76 players below. Hopefully, there aren't any more delays as it seems one circumstance after another keeps stalling it.

Friends,

Like others around the world, we're dealing with the critical situation that's currently affecting so many of us. For the safety of everyone, we have transitioned to remote work, and are limiting our in-person interactions. This has obviously changed the way we work, but rest assured that critical services for all our live games are fully operating.

However, this has affected our ability to do the final testing we need for Wastelanders and we must move the release date a week, from April 7 to April 14. We've done everything we can to minimize the delay and can't wait for everyone to play. A special thanks to all our Private Test Server players for all your help.

We know this is a stressful time, and we can't thank you enough for all the support you've given each other and us. We're humbled to have such an incredible community that has stuck with us through ups and downs. It means the world to us, especially in times like this.

Stay safe, and thanks again,

Bethesda Game Studios