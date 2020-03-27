Thank FOC It's Friday – Nothing To See Because of the Diamond Shutdown

Yesterday, Diamond Comic Distributors stated that a list of publishers would not have any FOC books this week. After all, with Diamond Comic Distributors closed to new product, there didn't seem any point. However, DC Comics was not on that list. Today it is. For the first time since it began ten years ago, there is no Final Order Cut-Off List. Which means these Final Order Cut-Off variant covers from Dynamite have no home this week. And neither have these FOC covers from Boom, planned for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50, and posted below.

Instead, Diamond Comic Distributors has shifted them all forward a week. Along with everything else listed below. Is this wishful thinking on Diamond's part? A suggestion that FOC will be active in a week's time, for shipping to comic stores in mid-April? Could we see, as President Trump suggested, businesses opening for Easter – including shipping to comic book stores the week after? Or is this an example of Diamond kicking the can down the road until t eventually gets picked up? Anyway. here's what would have been the Thank FOC It's Friday list – and may be again next week.

Dark Horse has the comic book adaptation of Dan O'Bannon 's original and rather different screenplay to the Alien movie.

's original and rather different screenplay to the Alien movie. The Black Hammer series Colonel Weird Cosmagog by Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook is launching, with a free 1:10 variant cover.

and is launching, with a free 1:10 variant cover. The long-awaited much-delayed Black Label version of Birds Of Prey by Brian Azzarello and Emanuella Lupacchino is up for FOC for the end of April.

and is up for FOC for the end of April. Event Leviathan: Checkmate is meant to be launching from Bendis and Maleev .

and . The Joker 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular is up for FOC, which was to have included the origin of Punchline…

IDW/Top Shelf OGN Camp Spirit by Axelle Lenoir and Cab looks like it may become a perennial…

and looks like it may become a perennial… How did Hellions and Marvel #1 do? #2 is up…

Marvel is launching Black Widow: Widow's Sting. Though any accompanying movie will no longer be around.

Fantastic Four #21, Empyre Handbook, Lords Of Empyre: Hulking are Empyre tie-ins – how did Road To Empyre do?

Marvel is launching X-Factor #1 by Leah Williams and David Baldeon . Or, at least, it was…

and . Or, at least, it was… Boom is celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 and Wicked Things #2 is up.

Titan Comics has Snowpiercer back in a new edition, alongside the new TV show.

And Zenescope, somehow, has the Men In Black back…

Any more for any more?

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.