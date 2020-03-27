"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Next Fighter Will Hail From "ARMS"

Have you been ruminating over who the next possible Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter may be? Wonder no more – at least, in terms of the game represented.

During the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo confirmed that the next character that would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be from the game ARMS.

Unfortunately, there wasn't any additional information given on exactly what character that might be. Speculation has surrounded Min Min or Twintelle, two very popular characters from the game, but unfortunately there's no way to know just now.

The fighter will be revealed sometime in June, if you're keeping track, so be sure to mark your calendars, even though we aren't having an E3 event this year. There's still guaranteed to be some more info from Nintendo on the way.

In the meantime, which ARMS character do you think it is?