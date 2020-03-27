Star Wars: Yahoo Debuts New "Rise of Skywalker" Concept Art

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has come and gone, yet still is hotly debated by the fanbase. It will continue to be for years and years. Into that debate comes the Rise of Skywalker Art Book, full of concept art, VFX shots, and tons more info from the beginning stages of the production all the way through the final product. Yahoo debuted five new concept art images from the film, which can be found below:

First is a look at Star Wars favorite Lando Calrissian and what he might have looked like.

After our heroes meet Lando, we get a cool planning scene inside a Pasaana desert crawler, which had open sides originally. Not a good way to stay hidden guys.

Leia handing Rey her lightsaber maybe? In any case, to me that looks like a younger version of Leia, so this may have been some kind of Force vision. I could be wrong though. I was wrong about a lot of what I thought we would see in this Star Wars film.

Now for the two most interesting pieces of art. Apparently Kylo Ren was supposed to visit Coruscant at some point in the film. While there, he would have faced off with a race of space wolves while looking for the Jedi Temple. Damn, that would have been sweet.

Finally, in what would have been one of the most iconic shots of the sequel trilogy, we have Kylo Ren walking through Sith Troopers ala The Emperor's arrival from Return of the Jedi. What a missed opportunity.

The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in bookstores and for sale online Tuesday. The film is available to stream now, and hits Blu-ray/DVD on Tuesday as well.