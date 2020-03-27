Star Wars Black Series GameStop Exclusive Figure Goes Live

GameStop has opened before for another Gaming Greats Star Wars Black Series figure. We have already seen two figures come out of this line with Battlefront II Heavy Battle Droid and Knights of the Old Republic Jedi Knight Revan. The next figure is from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed with the Stormtrooper Commander. This trooper included a special paint scheme that features a blue streak over the right eye on the helmet. This figure features multiple points of articulation and comes with two different blasters.

My favorite part of this series is the packaging and the use of the color on it. The black box with the blue colors and images really will make this figure stand out in your collection. The Stormtrooper Commander is priced at $24.99 and pre-orders can be found here. I am excited to see what other Star Wars video games will get their own figures next.

Target in sight.

The Force Unleashed Stormtrooper Commander The Black Series Action Figure Only at GameStop

Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Stormtrooper Commander GameStop Exclusive 6-inch Scale The Force Unleashed Figure. Stormtrooper Commanders lead Imperial troops into battle in The Force Unleashed video game! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The 6-inch scale Gaming Greats GameStop Exclusive Stormtrooper Commander figure is detailed to look like the character from The Force Unleashed videogame, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED STORMTROOPER COMMANDER: The Force Unleashed video game follows Darth Vader's secret apprentice, trained to hunt down and destroy Jedi, while Stormtrooper Commanders lead Imperial troops into battle

VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Stormtrooper Commander toy, inspired by The Force Unleashed video game

GAMESTOP EXCLUSIVE: This Black Series Gaming Greats Stormtrooper Commander toy is available exclusively through GameStop

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection