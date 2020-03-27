SEGA Releases A New Combat Trailer For "Sakura Wars"

SEGA dropped a brand new trailer today for Sakura Wars, this time showing off the in-game combat as you'll be piloting your mecha into battle. There isn't a ton to this trailer as it's only about a minute long, but you get a pretty good idea of how the battles will go. Especially when you shift to cutscenes and dialogue in mid-battle. We have some added info from SEGA below on how battles will go for you to read as well. Sakura Wars will be released for the PS4 on April 28th.

The Games are an intense, dynamic tournament where combat revues from around the world compete in elaborate stage performances and battle with their giant mecha. They were established with the hope it would foster a spirit of unity between the different revues while also enhancing their public profile, allowing these heroes to take the spotlight and display their combat prowess to the populace. The Flower Division can expect to face particularly fierce opposition from the combat revues of Shanghai, London, and Berlin. The rules are simple, though the path forward is anything but: Every match is a three-on-three team battle spread across three rounds.

You'll select two squad members who will fight alongside you.

Each team scores points by defeating targets located around the tournament arena.

These points contribute to a tug-of-war-like gauge. Win by overpowering your opponent in that gauge or by scoring the most points overall at the end of the match.