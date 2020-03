Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More

As the comics media does its best to survive in a world where, for the foreseeable future at least, there will be no new comics, here at Bleeding Cool we're doing our best to continue to produce the high quantity content our readers have come to expect. Thanks to coronavirus quarantines, superstar writer Rick Remender has been taking a little trip down memory lane, posting old artwork from his comics and sharing rejected story ideas, mostly from his time at Marvel. So far, we've learned about his plans for taking over the X-books that never came to be after he told Marvel to drown in hobo piss in 2014 over the corporately-mandated Inhumans vs. X-Men. We've looked at his rejected pitch for a Spider-Man story bursting with bug-themed baddies and saw a veritable crap ton of artwork from his various creator-owned Image Comics series. We even got to read part of a Namor pitch that was basically Frank Miller's Daredevil: Born Again meets The Little Mermaid, and a wild Hearts of Darkness sequel pitch that would have seen the invention of Cosmic Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange in a polyamorous relationship with Clea and Brother Voodoo, and vampire Wolverine and werewolf Captain America doing their own version of Twilight.

He is a one-man walking stimulus for the beleaguered comics media in these dark times, and we want to say we appreciate him.

In this latest installment of "What's Remender Tweeting?," we've got a veritable crap ton of artwork from his time at Marvel. Enjoy.

Cleaning out old file folders. Here's some great @JeromeAOpena design work from our X-Force run I found. pic.twitter.com/w2PxOom6J9 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Some crazy great X-Force of tomorrow designs by @TotinoTedesco pic.twitter.com/ODAsUlXU3E — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Some Nightcrawler designs by the great @Rafael_Grampa pic.twitter.com/jsoB2XGver — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Originally @JeromeAOpena was going to draw my Captain America Dimension Z stuff. His Cap designs. pic.twitter.com/HRnNnXkesD — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Some @JeromeAOpena pencils to a Deadpool story we did pic.twitter.com/kuzdrxAkw6 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Skinless Man was a Greg Tocchini design. Jerome did a great take on him though. pic.twitter.com/8MBXoM1IhV — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Okay, I'm back to organizing and cleaning out the old hard drive. First up we have @JeromeAOpena 's designs from our Avengers Ultron OGN pic.twitter.com/RHmVa6FsqZ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Here we have Carlos Pachecos first Sam Cap design, next to a rough I did on a photo of my take, then Carlos' revised design, then my further notes. pic.twitter.com/weog8q8RX2 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Still love @NicKlein 's Dr. Mindbubble design. My favorite thing from our Cap run. pic.twitter.com/saqgpUEO2q — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Some concept work from the short lived Doctor Voodoo from Marko Djurdjevic, Chris Samnee, and Jefte Palo pic.twitter.com/Z34PlYQWYi — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Moving to Punisher designs. Here is the concept folder for Franken-Castle by Tony Moore. pic.twitter.com/s26gb1NPlU — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

A Punisher design by @JeromeAOpena in prep for our run. pic.twitter.com/z7PWMUuLfX — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some stunning @RoninX70 design work for the Punisher annual we did. That annual is gorgeous, top to bottom Jason Pearson art. pic.twitter.com/Osm4PczwgQ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some @JeromeAOpena art from when we tried to have fun with the Punisher pic.twitter.com/VrlnOvBr2z — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some @JeromeAOpena pencils from our Punisher run pic.twitter.com/vM93TS6DrJ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some art I did with finishes by the great @HilaryBarta for a declined Wildstorm pitch in 2004 pic.twitter.com/D2UX6uTtSO — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some @ScaleraMatteo inks from our Secret Avengers run pic.twitter.com/A6vQzgnnDP — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some more @ScaleraMatteo inks from our Secret Avengers arc: pic.twitter.com/uVIj6cclA6 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

