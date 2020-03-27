"Resident Evil 3" Receives A New Jill Valentine Trailer

As we make our way to the release of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Capcom has rolled out another trailer to check out centered around Jill Valentine. The trailer itself gives us a good two minutes of Jill being amazing while also running for her life against the undead. We also get the cool news that Resident Evil 3 will come with a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, and that Jill will be one of the survivors you can play as down the road. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020.

Jill's harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City's residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city – with Jill being his final target.