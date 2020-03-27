Psylocke Enters the Fight with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios can not slow down their releases as Psylocke joins the X-Men fight. These Sentinel vs. X-Men statues are nothing but spectacular and any fan would love to have one. If you don't know, each X-Men statue will be able to be attached and removed from a massive $1,600+ Sentinel hub. This time Psylocke is here and she is really bringing the heat. She is highly detailed and features her iconic Marvel Comics costume. She does have a katana in one hand and a psychic sword in the other. The display base is a Sentinel arm and it looks like the X-Men Archangel statue will connect to this one. This statue is a great addition to this ongoing series as it's extended the X-Men line up. Psylocke is pretty well known but not as much as some of the other bigger characters out there. Die-hard X-Men fans will want to add this amazing piece to their collection.

The Marvel Comics X-Men Statue is priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here. Check out some of the other X-Men statues Iron Studios has to offer like Magento, Gambit, and Storm.

"It isn't the morality of the mission that frightens me.. it is my elation at the opportunity to repay these devils."

Psylocke BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Marvel Comics

DESCRIPTION

License: Marvel Comics

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited edition

– Made in polystone

– Hand painted

*The X-Men Art Scale figures that are sold separately cannot be attached to the Sentinel BDS Art Scale 1/10. If you want to have the Sentinel Vs X-Men you must order the Full Set, which is also in Pre Order.

Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 5.9 in (W) x 6.2 in (L)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2021

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California