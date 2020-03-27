"Project Hail Mary": Ryan Gossling to Star in Astronaut Drama

"Project Hail Mary", the latest novel from "The Martian" author Andy Weir, may be adapted to film from MGM. If finalized, Ryan Gosling is set to star and produce. Ken Kao joins as co-producer, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Project Hail Mary is about a stranded astronaut (Gosling) tasked with saving the planet. Like "The Martian", he'll need to use some ingenuity to succeed. The novel releases Spring 2021. Matt Damon starred in the Ridley Scott-directed film adaptation of The Martian in 2015. The film was a massive success for 20th Century Fox making $630 million globally at the box office.

The Martian Synopsis

When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Damon), presumed dead after a fierce storm. With only a meager amount of supplies, the stranded visitor must utilize his wits and spirit to find a way to survive on the hostile planet. Meanwhile, back on Earth, members of NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home, while his crew mates hatch their own plan for a daring rescue mission.

The Martian scored seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Drew Goddard. The film won two Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical and Best Actor honors for Damon. Since its success, other Weir works are getting similar treatment. Directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller look to adapt "Artemis" and "Cheshire Crossing" for Universal.

This is not the first time Gosling played an astronaut. He starred in the Damien Chazelle-directed Neil Armstrong biopic First Man (2018) for Universal. While The Martian and First Man were hits with critics, The Martian proved a better success at the box office. First Man made a mere $105.7 million worldwide.

Are you ready for Gosling to "science the s*** out of this?"