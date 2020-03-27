"Prodigal Son": Someone Has Tales to Tell In "Scheherazade" [PREVIEW]

"I just want to find my sister." Fair enough. I just want Eve (Molly Griggs) dead – is that wrong? That's where my head's at heading into next week's episode of FOX's Prodigal Son – where everyone's wanting something.

Possibly beheaded like the title might be eluding too, or is she the world-freer? We now know that "The Girl in the Box" was (or is, for those of us who think she might still be alive) Eve's sister, and boy has her appearance seriously suffered the last few episodes.

Can we please address Malcolm's (Tom Payne) quick attachment to her, the woman betrayed him, infiltrated his family to get intel on them, got under all of their skin, meanwhile, all she really had to do was ask and both Jessica (Bellamy Young) and Bright would have gladly given her all the answers they had.

WHAT?

"Prodigal Son" season 1, episode 18 "Scheherazade": When an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned, the NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance. Meanwhile, Jessica reunites with an old friend, socialite Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney), and Bright and Eve turn to Martin for answers regarding "The Girl in the Box"

Malcolm actually takes Eve to see Dr. Whitley (Michael Sheen) and it appears without giving him any kind of warning, why? This type of behavior doesn't make sense, sure Bright wants answers to "The Girl in the Box," too -but how is blind-siding "The Surgeon" going to get him to give up answers? Is he magically supposed to develop a conscience and have a cathartic moment in front of Eve (a person who he cares nothing for)? He does get slapped, so there's that – but doubtful either one of them will get much closer to the answers they seek. If anything, I could see "The Surgeon" punishing at least Eve for what he would consider to be "disrespectful behavior."

The NYPD hopefully goes undercover in ballet shoes while investigating the murder of a ballet dancer – will Dani (Aurora Perrineau) show us her best Pile or Pirouette? Would be funny to watch – and a much-needed distraction from the Eve/Malcolm madness. And who is this "friend" Jessica is cozying up to – as Dermot Mulroney guest stars as Nicholas Endicott. Hmmm… so many more questions…