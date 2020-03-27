"Opus XI" Now Available – "Final Fantasy TCG"

Today, Square Enix, creator of such game franchises as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts (with some help from Disney on that last one, of course), has announced that the set known as Opus XI is now available for their Final Fantasy trading card game series.

This is a pretty big deal to many gamers because, for one, Final Fantasy is the grand-daddy of all modern JPRG titles, and furthermore, this particular set really starts to delve into the Final Fantasy VII remake with its game art.

Various items are being released in conjunction with this set release. For example, in addition to the Opus XI booster boxes and packs, Square Enix is releasing a Cloud Vs. Sephiroth starter set, which will feature two of the most well-known characters in video game history.

In addition, Square Enix is also releasing a special tin to commemorate this release as well as the release of Final Fantasy VII's remake.

Truth be told, I don't know a thing about Final Fantasy's storyline save for snippets from Final Fantasy VII or what little can be delved from Kingdom Hearts (but only the first two games and Chain of Memories!), so let me let the release from Square Enix themselves explain this a bit better:

LOS ANGELES (March 27, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX announced today that the latest card set in the FINAL FANTASY® TRADING CARD GAME ("FFTCG"), Opus XI: Soldier's Return, is now available. The game features a new "counter" mechanic which expands a player's tactical possibilities, all-new cards featuring art from the upcoming FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, and original illustrations from other major artists, including: Ryoma Ito: (FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ADVANCE)

Yasuhisa Izumisawa: (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES MY LIFE AS A DARKLORD)

Akira Oguro (FINAL FANTASY IV COMPLETE COLLECTION)

Kumiko Koike (FFTCG Original)

Toshitaka Matsuda (FINAL FANTASY I, FINAL FANTASY VI) The launch of Opus XI follows the recent FFTCG releases celebrating the upcomng release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, the Cloud vs Sephiroth Two Player Starter Set, which can be enjoyed by beginners as well as seasoned players, and the first ever FINAL FANTASY® TRADING CARD GAME: TIN GIFT SET, which features a gorgeous artwork of Tifa displayed on the tin. The Cloud vs Sephiroth Two Player Starter Set is available for $24.99 and includes two 50-card decks for players to battle against their friends as two of the most iconic video game characters of all time, Cloud and Sephiroth. With this Starter Set, players will have everything they need for two players to jump right into the FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME. The TIN GIFT SET is available for $44.99, with each set including three exclusive promo cards and additional booster packs, detailed below: (3) OPUS I Boosters

(3) OPUS II Boosters

(3) OPUS III Boosters

(1) OPUS X Booster

(1) Tifa Full Art Card

(1) Y'shtola Full Art Card

(1) Hraesvelgr Full Art Card

I'll tell you this, though – not knowing virtually anything about Final Fantasy, this makes me really want to play this trading card game. This, oddly enough, goes against some of my own best advice, but I still am intrigued by this for so many reasons. But what do you all think of it? Does it look compelling? Let us know!