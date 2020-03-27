Netflix Departures For April: TMNT, Blade Runner, and More

Netflix adds, and they take away. Leaving the service in April will be a number of loved films, including the 1990 TMNT film, National Treasure (which moves to Disney+), A Nightmare on Elm Street, Blade Runner: Final Cut, The Craft, Goodfellas, the Police Academy Saga, Scream 2 and 3, The Shawshank Redemption, Space Jam, and more. You can check out the full list leaving Netflix in April and how long you have to watch them below.
- Comics
- Vintage Paper
- Film
- TV
- Games
- Collectibles
- Contact
- CGC Insider