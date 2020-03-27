Netflix Departures For April: TMNT, Blade Runner, and More

Netflix adds, and they take away. Leaving the service in April will be a number of loved films, including the 1990 TMNT film, National Treasure (which moves to Disney+), A Nightmare on Elm Street, Blade Runner: Final Cut, The Craft, Goodfellas, the Police Academy Saga, Scream 2 and 3, The Shawshank Redemption, Space Jam, and more. You can check out the full list leaving Netflix in April and how long you have to watch them below.

Netflix Departures for April 2020

Leaving April 4 American Odyssey Leaving April 8 Movie 43 Leaving April 15 21 & Over Leaving April 16 Lost Girl: Season 1-5 Leaving April 17 Big Fat Liar Leaving April 19 The Longest Yard Leaving April 24 The Ugly Truth Leaving April 29 National Treasure Leaving April 30 A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

Goodfellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit