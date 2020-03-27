Netflix Departures For April: TMNT, Blade Runner, and More

Posted on | by Jeremy Konrad | Comments

Netflix adds, and they take away. Leaving the service in April will be a number of loved films, including the 1990 TMNT film, National Treasure (which moves to Disney+), A Nightmare on Elm Street, Blade Runner: Final Cut, The Craft, Goodfellas, the Police Academy Saga, Scream 2 and 3, The Shawshank Redemption, Space Jam, and more. You can check out the full list leaving Netflix in April and how long you have to watch them below.

Netflix Promises $100 Million Relief For Out of Work Production Community

Netflix Departures for April 2020

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey

Leaving April 8

Movie 43

Leaving April 15

21 & Over

Leaving April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving April 17

Big Fat Liar

Leaving April 19

The Longest Yard

Leaving April 24

The Ugly Truth

Leaving April 29

National Treasure

Leaving April 30

A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
Goodfellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad collects way too much stuff. He loves baseball, Funko Pops, Star Wars, and wrestling. He resides in the Upside Down, waiting for Hopper to rescue him. Follow him on Twitter @jeremyohio

twitter   envelope  