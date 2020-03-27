Melissa de la Cruz's Gotham High Graphic Novel Gets a Trailer

Gotham High, the young adult graphic novel by Melissa de la Cruz and Thomas Pitilli, is set to hit stores in April, and it aims to give young adults exactly what they want: a love triangle between high school versions of Batman, the Joker, and Catwoman.

Gotham High

Written by Melissa de la Cruz

Illustrated by Thomas Pitilli

Colored by Miquel Muerto

Lettered by Troy Peteri

On sale everywhere books are sold on April 7, 2020

From Melissa de la Cruz, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Alex and Eliza and The Witches of East End comes a reimagining of Gotham for a new generation of readers.

After being kicked out of his boarding school, 17-year-old Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find that nothing is as he left it. What once was his family home is now an empty husk, lonely but haunted by the memory of his parents' murder. Selina Kyle, previously the innocent girl next door, now rules over Gotham High School with a dangerous flair, aided by the class clown, Jack Napier.

When a kidnapping rattles the school, Bruce seeks answers as the dark and troubled knight—or is he actually the pawn? Nothing is ever as it seems, especially at Gotham High, where the parties and romances are of the highest stakes … and where everyone is a suspect.

With evocative art by Thomas Pitilli, this new graphic novel is just as intoxicating as it is chilling, in which dearest friends turn into greatest enemies–all within the hallways of Gotham High!