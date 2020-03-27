Life-Size The Child Announced by Hot Toys

The Mandalorian Season 1 might have ended but that is not stopping fans from obsessing over The Child. Also known as Baby Yoda, this new adorable pal is sweeping the nation and now Hot Toys is also bringing him to life. This life size collectible is really something else and with super realistic detail and a wide variety of interchangeable parts. That's right, unlike the other ones out there, The Child will come with swappable hands and ears to give fans a truly customizable experience. He will also come with a silver knob from the Razor Crest and a Mythosaur emblem necklace. This is the Mandalorian collectible fans have been waiting for and will be a must have for any Star Wars fans.

Pre-orders and prices are not live just yet but you will be able to find The Child located here once live.

Protect the bounty at all costs.

The Mandalorian – The Child Life-Size Collectible Figure

"The kid's coming with me."

The surprise debut of the Child, a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, was revealed in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian series and instantly became one of the favorite characters among many Star Wars fans young and old around the world!

Today Hot Toys is very excited to officially introduce the astonishingly detailed life-size collectible figure of the Child which fans affectionately referred to as "Baby Yoda."

The hyper realistic and articulated collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of the Child in The Mandalorian. Standing at approximately 36cm tall, this collectible figure features an amazing likeness with riveting fine details, 2 pairs of interchangeable ears, movable head and arms, skillfully tailored outfit, a silver knob from the Razor Crest™ ship that the young alien loves to hold, a Mythosaur emblem necklace, and a variety of interchangeable hands to pose or hold the items allowing fans to recreate iconic moments from the highly acclaimed live-action series!

Hot Toys' The Child life-size figure is an incredible collectible with stunning details and fascinating features. It will surely be a delightful asset to add to any Star Wars fans' collection! Take care of this little one.