"Killing Eve" Season 3 "So Over" Waiting, Premiere Moved Up to April 12

Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle have missed us so much that they're moving up their return to BBC America and AMC, with the Killing Eve season 3 premiere shifting from April 26 to April 12 (fallout from coronavirus pandemic impact on various productions).

To mark the moment, viewers are getting a fresh look at what they can expect (along with new key art)- as our deadly duo look to be done with using each other as pincushions for bullets and sharp, metal object. They're forging ahead and carving out new lives for themselves – but we get the feeling it won't be easy… especially when an unexpected death sets them on a collison course one more time.

And Heaven… Hell… and everything in-between help whoever gets in their way.

Here's a look at the official teaser/trailer for Killing Eve season 3, which has us questioning Eve and Villanelle's "so over you" levels – this "break-up" isn't going nearly as well as either of them expected (and everyone else hoped):

Killing Eve season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The cast for BBC America's Killing Eve season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the upcoming season Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote, and Oh serve as executive producers, with Nigel Watson serving as producer.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.