Kiel Phegley and Jacques Khouri's New Graphic Novel, Strikers, For 2022

Kiel Phegley is best known as a former Wizard staff writer and CBR News Editor, but he's written a couple of licensed spinoff books for Sonic The Hedgehog and The Amazing World Of Gumball. He now has his own graphic novel, drawn by animator and comics artist Jacques Khouri, coming out from Lerner/Graphic Universe, scheduked for a couple of years' time. Publisher's Weekly announces that Greg Hunter at Lerner/Graphic Universe bought world rights to their middle-grade graphic novel Strikers, set in Flint, Michgan, in the 1980s, and that follows a hockey team with a losing record as its members find their reasons to play. And the only reason I've heard of Flint appears to be in play as Kiel describes it half-jokingly as "The Mighty Ducks meets Roger & Me." Kiel's agents for the deal was Jennifer Unter at the Unter Agency while Khouri represented himself.

You can see more of Jacques' comics and illustration work here.

