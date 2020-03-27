Kiel Phegley and Jacques Khouri's New Graphic Novel, Strikers, For 2022

Kiel Phegley is best known as a former Wizard staff writer and CBR News Editor, but he's written a couple of licensed spinoff books for Sonic The Hedgehog and The Amazing World Of Gumball. He now has his own graphic novel, drawn by animator and comics artist Jacques Khouri, coming out from Lerner/Graphic Universe, scheduked for a couple of years' time. Publisher's Weekly announces that Greg Hunter at Lerner/Graphic Universe bought world rights to their middle-grade graphic novel Strikers, set in Flint, Michgan, in the 1980s, and that follows a hockey team with a losing record as its members find their reasons to play. And the only reason I've heard of Flint appears to be in play as Kiel describes it half-jokingly as "The Mighty Ducks meets Roger & Me." Kiel's agents for the deal was Jennifer Unter at the Unter Agency while Khouri represented himself.

If you've known anything about me over the years, it's that there are few things I love more than my hometown of Flint, Michigan, and I'm ecstatic to be able to tell a small part of the town's story in #STRIKERScomic 🏒🏒🏒2022 can't get here soon enough! — Kiel Phegley (@KielPhegley) March 26, 2020

Thanks everyone. I totally plan on breaking all my big life news on other nights when my kid eats a brownie, bounces off the walls for five hours and refuses to sleep. It's a cool way to do it. — Kiel Phegley (@KielPhegley) March 27, 2020

You can see more of Jacques' comics and illustration work here.