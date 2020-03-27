John Stamos Reads Disney Storybook "A Kiss Goodnight"

John Stamos is a huge Disney fan like a lot of us. He owns an extensive Disney memorabilia collection, posts constantly from the parks on social media (usually from Disneyland in California), and he has starred in a bunch of Disney-related specials on tv and online. On their YouTube page right now, they are hosting celebrities reading Disney storybooks to help scratch that Disney itch for those of us who miss the parks dearly right now. John Stamos is of course participating, and for his book he is reading "A Kidd Goodnight" by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman. You can see the video below:

There's magic behind each page. Enjoy "A Kiss Goodnight" by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman, read by John Stamos.

A Kiss Goodnight is a valentine to Walt Disney from the legendary songwriter Richard Sherman. Opening with a touching story about what inspired Richard to write the song, A Kiss Goodnight tells the story of how a young Walt Disney was enchanted by fireworks and how he kept his promise to send all his guests home with a special kiss goodnight. Beautifully illustrated by Disney legend Floyd Norman A Kiss Goodnight will be the must-have picture book for families to enjoy together and for Disney fans to treasure. The book will feature a CD with the song sung by Broadway star Ashley Brown.

Check the Disney YouTube channel each day for a new video, who knows? Maybe John Stamos will do another one.