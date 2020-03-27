How Tim Seeley is Finding a New Audience for his Series at Vault Comics

How to find a new audience for comic books? It remains an elusive trophy. Movies and TV shows have helped sales of the likes of Watchmen, V for Vendetta, Hellboy and Scott Pilgrim but not much else. Free Comic Book Day now seems to speak more to existing customers. And new stories about deaths or Presidential appearances are but fly-by-night in terms of impact. So how can one reach out and get new audiences to read a new comic book and maybe, just maybe stick around for a second issue? Well how about inserting a little sez into the occasion? Tim Seeley, newly appointed editor-in-chief of Heavy Metal Magazine, recently launched a series from Vault Comics with Sarah Beattie and Rebekah Isaacs called Money Shot, about scientists and space explorers who deliberately set out into the deep black yonder to encounter alien races and shag them. Or be shagged by them. It's rather fun.

And Money Shot has now been picked up by Playboy magazine who have included the entire comic book for free in the final print issue of the magazine of 2020 – and possibly their final issue ever – and also on their website, with instructions as to how to find subsequent issues. If, you know, you can find a copy of Playboy right now Or an open comic book store. Still, might this be a new friend of comic books in these dark and distant times?

MONEY SHOT #1 CVR A ISAACS (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Rebekah Isaacs

In the near future, space travel is ludicrously expensive and largely ignored. Enter Christine Ocampos, inventor of the Star Shot teleportation device. Her big idea: She'll travel to new worlds, engage-intimately-with local aliens, and film her exploits for a jaded earth populace trying to find something new on the internet. Now, Chris and her merry band of scientist-cum-pornstars explore the universe, each other, and the complexities of sex in MONEY SHOT! A story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind-and money. In Shops: Oct 23, 2019 SRP: $3.99