Hero Collector Debuts New 'Happy Hour' in an Hour's Time

While everyone is continuing to adjust to the ongoing changes brought about by the spread of coronavirus, Hero Collector who publish Marvel and DC graphic novels and figures have been formulating their own reponse to keep people engaged and entertained during this global lockdown. According to their Brand Manager, Chris Thompson (former Bleeding Cool reporter, comics retailer and publisher), they'll be launching the inaugural 'Hero Collector Happy Hour' on Twitter in an hour at 5pm GMT, 1pm ET and 10amPT

For this first instalment, Chris and Ben Robinson (editorial head of Hero Collector) will be hopping on Twitter to chat with fans, along with a few special guests, and a couple of surprises. To catch the discussion, make sure you're following @PopCultureHound and @BenCSRobinson, as well as the official Hero Collector Twitter.

Then, starting next week, they'll be launching a full programme of events, kicking off with Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6pm BST (that's British Summer Time, as the clocks go forward this Sunday!) with the potential for expanding further.

These will include live tweet-alongs, Twitter takeovers by guests from the worlds of pop-culture, Instagram live videos, and more. Like everything, this is all developing as it goes, but it's good to see them responding to the situation and finding new ways to stay in touch with the audience.

Hero Collector has a number of popular licenses under their umbrella, so you can probably expect to see a mix of Star Trek, Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Marvel, DC, Harry Potter and more, so if you're not already familiar with Hero Collector then this might be your opportunity to change that.

You can find them on Twitter and Instagram at @herocollector_ and on Facebook as HeroCollector.