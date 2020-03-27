G.I. Joe Cobra Baddie Destro Coming to Classified Figure Line

G.I. Joe fans are still buzzing from the Toy Fair reveal of the new Hasbro 6-inch line of figures, Classified. The first figure is now in people's hand, as Snake Eyes was shipped from Hasbro Pulse this week (look for our review this weekend), and today we got the reveal of the first baddie in the line: Destro! The Cobra villain looks to take down the G.I. Joe with his pistols and awesome looking communication case. Check him out below!

YO JOE! Destro explodes into a larger-than-life era with this new 6-inch scale figure! The G.I. Joe Classified Series by Hasbro evolves the characters fans know and love into highly articulated figures in the 6-inch scale, with premium deco and detailing.

This Destro figure features a classic design that has been updated to bring the Cobra weapons expert into the modern era. The accessories inspired by his rich history include his communications case, laser pistol and golden blaster.

Hasbro's artist partnership program joins some of the best artists from the world of comics. Destro's packaging features the unique style of Oliver Barret, ensuring it will make its mark on your collection!

Destro, from the new Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified line, is now available to preorder. While sold out already on Pulse, you can get one right here.