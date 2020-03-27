Final "Platinum 4" Announcement is Set For April 1

For a few weeks now, the official Platinum 4 site has been slowly filling in with additional information. Now, it's finally time for the last announcement to add the final star to the official website.

This means PlatinumGames has something more to introduce to fans on April 1, which is the date listed on the website. Of course, that also happens to be April Fool's Day, but we're really hoping that's not what this ends up being.

Previously, Hideki Kamiya was quoted to DualShockers as saying the new project was going to be "a doozy," so it doesn't seem that it's going to be a joke or anything, but what could it be? Hopefully something awesome.

We'll be over here waiting with bated breath until the big reveal. What do you think it might be? Be sure to let us know what guesses you've got before then, and we'll be racking our brains as well.