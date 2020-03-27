ESPN Airing Classic Disney Sports Films on Friday Nights

ESPN is dealing with the absence of live sports to talk about by airing classic Disney films mostly dealing with sporting events that have already happened. Every Friday night in primetime for the foreseeable future, the network will air a different sports film. Up first tonight at 8 PM is The Rookie, starring Dennis Quaid as high school baseball coach Jim Morris who would become the oldest minor league baseball player ever. Does he make the majors? I'll never tell.

ESPN next week on April 3rd is Glory Road, about NCAA coach Don Haskins, who started the first all African-American lineup in college basketball history. Other films ESPN is going to air will include Miracle, Invincible, Secretariat and The Greatest Game Ever Played. Where is Angels in the Outfield??? Of all the Disney sports films, that is probably my personal favorite. Yes, I know it didn't actually happen. But hey, it could happen! Or even Remember the Titans?!?!

ESPN has been coming up with all sorts of creative ways to fill the gap left by live sports on their channels, airing classic games and all sorts of other stuff, so this is a natural step. Hell, MLB network does it every week! What sports films Disney or non- Disney do you want them to air? Let us know below.