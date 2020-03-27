"Dr. Who and the Daleks" Film Getting US Blu-ray Release in July

Dr. Who and the Daleks, a film version of the popular show starring the one and only Peter Cushing, is getting a Blu-ray release here in the states on July 7th. Look at that gorgeous cover art down there. man, that is the stuff. A bunch of special features will be available on the disc, including two audio commentaries, a 57 minute documentary on Daleks, a feature on restoring Dr. Who and the Daleks, the film's trailer, and more. This saw release back in 2015 in the UK, but it looks like this is not that same disc. Here's hoping the sequel sees release sometime as well…

See all the details for the release below.

In this feature-film version of the classic television series, the Doctor and his companions are accidentally transported to the home planet of the deadly Daleks. The planet is also home to the peaceful Thals – whom the Daleks are planning to eradicate.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

RESTORED ON BEHALF OF STUDIOCANAL

NEW Audio Commentary by Writer, Film Critic, Film Historian Kim Newman and Screenwriter, Writer, Film Historian Robert Shearman

Audio Commentary with Actresses Jennie Linden and Roberta Tovey and Author Jonathan Sothcott

Dalekmania: 57-Minute Documentary

Interview with Author Gareth Owen

Restoring Dr. Who and the Daleks

Original trailer

Optional English Subtitles