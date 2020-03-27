Disney Parks in California, Florida to Stay Closed Indefinitely

Disney Parks in California and Florida are staying closed indefinitely. They made the announcement this afternoon, after stay at home orders are still in affect for Orlando and all of California where Walt Disney World and Disneyland are located. In addition, all employees will be paid now through at least April 18th. Check out Disney's full statement down below.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a statement from the company reads. "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."

First seen on The Hollywood Reporter