The Daily LITG, 27th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Mike Friedrich

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
  2. What Marvel And DC Are Saying During The Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  4. Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
  5. Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC
  6. Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline?
  7. Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
  8. Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
  9. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

One year ago…

  1. Comic Book Writers Respond to Zack Snyder on Whether Batman Kills Or Not…
  2. Tomorrow's Heroes In Crisis #7 is the Poison Ivy Issue (Spoilers)
  3. When Batgirl One-Punched Blue Beetle in Heroes In Crisis #7 Preview
  4. As Immortal Hulk #16 Becomes a Three-Figure Comic on eBay Before Publication, it Gets Two Second Printings
  5. Something Important to Know When Reading Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Story in Detective Comics #1000 (No Spoilers)

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

MikeFriedrich
Photo by Alan Light
  • Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.
  • Mike Chen, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.
  • John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.
  • John Taddeo creator of Superverse
  • Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago
  • Chris Batista, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.
  • Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse
  • Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics
  • Kyle David Ritter, comics colourist
  • John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  