"Castlevania" Season 4 Gets Netflix's Blessing [VIDEO]

Only three weeks after its third season debut, Netflix and writer/producer/creator Warren Ellis announced that Castlevania will be returning for a fourth season. The news was posted via social media, and shared by members of the cast and creative – and though it confirms the anime's return, it (understandably) was lacking in more specific details.

Here's a look at both the Twitter and Instagram announcements of the series' fourth-season return:

Here's a look back at the voice cast announcement for the second season – a mix of familiar faces and welcome newcomers (like Jason Isaacs as The Judge and Lance Riddick as The Captain) guaranteed to keep blood pumping:

Ellis spoke with BC's Mike Sangregorio at NYCC 2019 to discuss the show and the method involved in crafting what's considered by many to be the finest video game adaptation of all time. Here, Ellis explains how involved he was in selecting the Castlevania voice cast and learning to write directly for them:

"Me and Kevin Kolde and Meredith Layne, our Casting Director, all discussed who we wanted and who was available. Meredith is great at bringing in people we would not have thought of. I'm involved in almost all aspects of the show which is weird for me going from someone who sits in a box, types, and emails scripts to being involved with a lot of different people. I speak with our composer as well, Trevor Morris, and suggest probably extremely annoying things I'd like to try. It has been absolutely fascinating. I was nervous at first as I had no idea what I was doing but now I just have almost no idea what I'm doing so there's been a progression. It's what I love most about the act of writing, which is that it is something new every day. I've actually really loved this entire experience."