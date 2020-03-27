Batman Returns to Hush with New Prime 1 Studio Statue

Batman Hush has been getting a lot of collectibles recently. I do understand how amazing this DC Comics storyline was, but this special? I think I have seen a new Batman Hush collectible drop almost week this month. However, this statue is a true collectible that is worthy of this story line. Prime 1 Studio is bringing Batman to life with a new statue that is not only packed with detail but a huge variety of interchangeable pieces. The statue comes in at 35" tall and features batcave elements. Bats and computer screens with LED functions are added features to this collectible too. If you get the Deluxe version, you will have four head portraits, one of them is an unmasked portrait and if you're lucky you can get a fifth portrait that is limited to 999. The 999 portrait is only available for early preorders on the deluxe version of the statue and shows off a Batman with Hush bandages on it. Three swappable hands will be also included as well as separate display busts for the leftover heads. Any Batman Hush fan will be happy that they added this stellar piece to their own bat cave.

The DC Comics Batman Hush Batcave 1/3 Scale is set to release between June and September 2021. The standard version is priced at $1,099 and can be found here. The deluxe is priced at $1,369 and you can find them located here. If you just want to get a Hush busy then you can find them located here for only $149.

Museum Masterline Batman: Hush (Comics) Batcave Version

"I made a promise on the grave of my parents that I would rid this city of the evil that took their lives. Tonight… I nearly became a part of that evil…"

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the MMDCBH-05: Batman Batcave Version from DC Comics Batman: Hush.

Batman: Hush is a 2002-2003 comic book story arc that published in the monthly series. The story depicts a mysterious stalker, head wrapped in bandages, called Hush, who seems intent on sabotaging Batman from afar, and utilizes many guest appearances by Batman villains.

It is a beautifully crafted statue with an exceptional attention to detail with a specific texture very similar to the comic art. The base is specially designed to resemble Batman's Batcave with as much detail as possible to give it a more realistic look. There is also a Bat Console System that can be extended upwards with a built-in LED light-up and designed with both the best of analog and the tech of the future in mind.

Inspired by the art of Jim Lee, Batman measures approximately 35 inches tall and is the ultimate must have for all Batman fans.

Don't miss adding this statue to your DC collection!

Specifications:

– Statue Size approx. 35 inches tall [H:87.8cm W:73.3cm D:57.8cm]

– One (1) specially designed base

– LED light-up feature on base

Museum Masterline Batman: Hush (Comics) Batcave Version Bonus Version

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the MMDCBH-05DX: Batman Batcave Deluxe Version from DC Comics Batman: Hush.

The Batman Batcave Deluxe Version Statue includes in total four alternate Portraits (Normal, Bruce Wayne, Clenched Jaw, Smirk), three Head Stands Bust and three swappable left-hand parts (Grappling Hook, Batarang, Gripped Hand).

Specifications:

– Statue Size approx. 35 inches tall [H:87.8cm W:73.3cm D:57.8cm

– Head Stand Bust Size approx. 8 inches tall [H:20.7cm W:13.2cm D:10.5cm]

– One (1) specially designed base

– LED light-up feature on base

– Three (3) Head Stands Bust

– Four (4) Alternate Portraits (Normal, Bruce Wayne, Clenched jaw, Smirk)

– Three (3) Swappable Left Hand Parts (Grappling Hook, Batarang, Gripped Hand)

– One (1) Early Pre-Order Bonus Portrait (Limited to 999 pcs)

Premium Bust Batman: Hush (Comics) Batcave Version

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the PBDC-06: Batman Batcave Version Bust from DC Comics Batman: Hush.

Inspired by the art of Jim Lee, Batman Bust measures approximately 8 inches tall and is the ultimate must have for all Batman fans.

Specifications:

Head Stand Bust Size approx. 8 inches tall [H:20.7cm W:13.2cm D:10.5cm]