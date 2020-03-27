"Bad Boys For Life": BTS, Bloopers, More Special Features Previewed

Bad Boys For Life comes out on Blu-ray April 21st and digitally on March 31st, and Sony Pictures has posted a preview of what can be found on the disc and digital copies special features-wise. Below is the video and the full listing of what will be available to watch!

The Original Bad Boys , Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike's life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV's "Vikings"), Charles Melton (TV's "Riverdale"), Paola Nuñez (TV's "The Purge"), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, executive produced by Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter and directed by Adil & Bilall.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

The IMAX Enhanced 4K Blu-ray edition features digitally remastered content presented with High Dynamic Range and DTS:X audio for a more immersive at-home entertainment experience.

Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)

Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It's About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

AND MORE…