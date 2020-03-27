Attack On Titan & Ghost In The Shell On Izneo as Kodansha Joins Digital

Over two thousand manga titles, new and old, like Attack on Titan, The Ghost in the Shell, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition, and more are available now to purchase and read digitally in English as Kodansha Comics and Vertical have signed with Izneo, a global online comics platform offering comics, manga, BD and Webtoons from around the world. This will include hit series as like Attack on Titan, The Ghost in the Shell, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition, FAIRY TAIL, Fire Force, The Quintessential Quintuplets, and more, all from their Android devices, Nintendo Switch and on the web. The Kodansha library will also be available on Izneo's iOS app in the coming months.

As part of this launch, Izneo will also participate in Kodansha USA Publishing's special promotion pricing 270 volume ones at 99¢ each. This way, izneo readers can sample and start reading hundreds of Kodansha Comics & VERTICAL manga right way for little outlay.

"We couldn't be more excited to share our vast digital manga library with izneo's audience and help forge new life-long manga fans," said Alvin Lu, Kodansha USA Publishing President and CEO. "For years we've been working hard to build a strong digital business for Kodansha content in order to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start reading manga. And now very happy to have izneo help us with that mission."

"izneo is delighted and proud to welcome one of the most prestigious manga catalogues in the world. The amazing series published by Kodansha USA Publishing will allow us to reach new English-language digital comics readers on the many screens we are deploying our offer," said Luc Bourcier, izneo Chief Operating Officer.

Additionally, izneo readers will soon be able to get access to Kodansha Comics' same-day-as-Japan simulpubs with new chapters of ongoing series like EDENS ZERO, Attack on Titan, Domestic Girlfriend, To Your Eternity, and APOSIMZ.

Izneo's catalogue already offers more than 30,000 e-comic-books in a vast array of genres coming from many publishers. The platform features

an ever growing number of European comics and US comics as well as manga, graphic novels and webtoons.