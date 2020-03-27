AEW "Le Champion Eternel" Chris Jericho Serves "Saturday Night Special"

AEW has really stepped up its game to give fans stuck at home under self-quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic some great distractions to keep their minds distacted and entertained. TNT's AEW Dynamite has had two weeks of quality wrestling and storyline developments – even more impressive when you remember that it was being done in an audience-free arena (wrestlers-as-spectators was nice touch).

Hell, AEW Champ Jon Moxley even found a way to make it onto WWE programming one more time…

But it's not just on the shows – AEW talents have a long-standing reputation for knowing how to best use social media to keep the fans connected, and that's never been evident than during the lockdown time we're currently finding ourselves in. But if anyone deserves the title for one who's done the most with his social media life, it's "Le Champion Eternel" Chris Jericho – and guess what?

He wants you to hang out with him this Saturday night.

That's right, the lead singer of Fozzy is hosting the first-ever Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special on Saturday, April 28, on Facebook Live starting at 9 p.m EST. So whether you're solo-isolating or isolating with others, check in Saturday night as Jericho answers your questions, tell some stories from both his wrestling and musical career, and… yes… a live singalong of Fozzy's "Judas".

Here's a look at Jericho's first "test run" before Saturday night's festivities:

Hey guys if you're bored & shut in at home, come join me for the first ever Chris Jericho's #SaturdayNightSpecial, TOMORROW night, right here on Facebook Live at 9p EST!! I'm gonna take your questions, tell some stories and lead a LIVE Fozzy #Judas singalong! So grab a beverage & come hang with me on #FacebookLive TOMORROW NIGHT and let's have some fun as we stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and beat #Covid19 together!!