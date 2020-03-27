AEW Champ Jon Moxley Makes Return to WWE – For 4 Seconds [VIDEO]

If there are any silver linings that can be taken out of the mass self-isolating and quarantining taking place across the country and around the world, it's that we're seeing everyone from across the pop culture landscape putting aside their differences for the a greater good. In fact, its made for some downright special moments that we wouldn't have had otherwise – like AEW Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley returning to WWE programming this week.

Well, kinda'. Because of travel restrictions, WWE Backstage hosts Renee Young, Booker T, and Xavier Woods ran this week's episode from their respective homes. In the middle of discussing the upcoming RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler (still) scheduled for WrestleMania 36 (as of this writing).

During the conversation, the sound of a small pup could be heard from Young's feed – and the next thing we know? Young's spouse and AEW title-holder Moxley makes an unexpected "guest appearance" – with dog in tow.

Check out Booker and Woods' reactions below, along with Young reminding us that these are the kind of thing that are going to happen (and we should expect) when you record from home.

We hope she's right…

"'WWE Backstage' is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we'll give them a little bit of everything. It's going to be fun, it's going to be loud, we're going to give them a ton of opinions and I can't wait to help spread the word about 'SmackDown' coming to Fox." – Renee Young

Premiering on FS1 in November 2019, WWE Backstage is a talk/news show that focuses on the WWE and its pro wrestling programming as well as live events, WWE Network activity, etc. The show includes a rotating "cast" of commentators, including Christian, Paige, CM Punk, Ember Moon, Mark Henry, and many more.

"It's awesome being part of the Fox family and part of this movement of 'Friday Night SmackDown' to Fox. Fox Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it's going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that's going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?" – Booker T