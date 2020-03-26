Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

As Bleeding Cool told you, there have indeed been initial high-level talks between Warners and Disney about approving some kind of Marvel/DC joint comics project to come out of the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, but these are in only the very early stages. I have also heard rumours that we may see a more immediate independent comic book crossover including Donny Cates, other A-list creators, and a bunch of creator-owned characters, as part of an Image Comics superhero universe crossover that will also include DC's Wildstorm books. Again, that is all still to come.

But that hasn't stopped big name Marvel and DC comic book creators suggesting what they'd be happy to work on, under the #PleaseMarvelDC hashtag across social media…

jim lee

EUAUcrzU4AIoQ7t

