Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC

As Bleeding Cool told you, there have indeed been initial high-level talks between Warners and Disney about approving some kind of Marvel/DC joint comics project to come out of the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, but these are in only the very early stages. I have also heard rumours that we may see a more immediate independent comic book crossover including Donny Cates, other A-list creators, and a bunch of creator-owned characters, as part of an Image Comics superhero universe crossover that will also include DC's Wildstorm books. Again, that is all still to come.

But that hasn't stopped big name Marvel and DC comic book creators suggesting what they'd be happy to work on, under the #PleaseMarvelDC hashtag across social media…

If we do a DC/Marvel crossover I'd like to write Batman vs. everyone. #PleaseMarvelDC pic.twitter.com/vR8QUP9wz9 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 25, 2020

#PleaseMarvelDC You could have Vision/Mr. Miracle by @TomKingTK

Thor/Wonder Woman by @Doncates

Superman/Spider-man by @BRIANMBENDIS What other crossovers would you like to see, and by which creative teams? — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 24, 2020

F-ck it, since it'll never happen, call dibs on your post-plague Marvel/DC crossover. I call Kamandi/Devil Dinosaur. — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020

Sgt. Rock/Nick Fury & the Howling Commandos — Lovern Kindzierski (@Lovern) March 26, 2020

Machine man/Metal Men? New Gods/Eternals? Guardians of the Galaxy/ Legion of Superheroes? Nova/Green Lantern? — Jerry Ordway (@JerryOrdway) March 25, 2020

Question/Moon Knight Silver Surfer/Green Lantern — J.T. Krul (@jtkrul) March 25, 2020

I'd want Daredevil/Nightwing. — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) March 25, 2020

ahem, I'll claim that. — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) March 25, 2020

Now I need you to draw this! — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020

Deal! — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020

Venom and Batman. Thor and Superman Silver Surfer and Green Lantern https://t.co/tQQzIuM4Vx — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) March 25, 2020

Captain Marvel / Captain Marvel https://t.co/jbInyoj48x — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) March 25, 2020

I am into this idea. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) March 24, 2020

I'd love to.

Black Panther/Vixen

Machine Man/Metamorpho

Iron Fist/Lady Shiva

Captain Marvel/Shazam

Rocket Raccoon/Lobo

Ghost Rider/Demon so many possibilities — Patch (@PatrickZircher) March 25, 2020

#PleaseMarvelDC This is crossover I'd love to see. Art by Dustin Nguyen pic.twitter.com/zWCaGsl9Oo — Long Nguyen (@LongNguyen12) March 26, 2020

Like Rand Paul, I will singlehandedly block any Marvel/DC crossover unless I am allowed to create and edit GORILLA GROOT — Chris Conroy (@ConroyForReal) March 25, 2020