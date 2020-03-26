Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC

As Bleeding Cool told you, there have indeed been initial high-level talks between Warners and Disney about approving some kind of Marvel/DC joint comics project to come out of the impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, but these are in only the very early stages. I have also heard rumours that we may see a more immediate independent comic book crossover including Donny Cates, other A-list creators, and a bunch of creator-owned characters, as part of an Image Comics superhero universe crossover that will also include DC's Wildstorm books. Again, that is all still to come.
But that hasn't stopped big name Marvel and DC comic book creators suggesting what they'd be happy to work on, under the #PleaseMarvelDC hashtag across social media…
If we do a DC/Marvel crossover I'd like to write Batman vs. everyone. #PleaseMarvelDC pic.twitter.com/vR8QUP9wz9
— Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 25, 2020
You could have
Vision/Mr. Miracle by @TomKingTK
Thor/Wonder Woman by @Doncates
Superman/Spider-man by @BRIANMBENDIS
What other crossovers would you like to see, and by which creative teams?
— GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 24, 2020
F-ck it, since it'll never happen, call dibs on your post-plague Marvel/DC crossover. I call Kamandi/Devil Dinosaur.
— Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020
Sgt. Rock/Nick Fury & the Howling Commandos
— Lovern Kindzierski (@Lovern) March 26, 2020
Machine man/Metal Men? New Gods/Eternals? Guardians of the Galaxy/ Legion of Superheroes? Nova/Green Lantern?
— Jerry Ordway (@JerryOrdway) March 25, 2020
Question/Moon Knight
Silver Surfer/Green Lantern
— J.T. Krul (@jtkrul) March 25, 2020
I'd want Daredevil/Nightwing.
— Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) March 25, 2020
*cracks knuckles* pic.twitter.com/OJ3h1A8hup
— Cat Staggs 🏳️🌈 (@CatStaggs) March 25, 2020
ahem, I'll claim that.
— Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) March 25, 2020
Now I need you to draw this!
— Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020
Deal!
— Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020
I'm in. #PleaseMarvelDC https://t.co/xuO3DUiGCd
— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 25, 2020
Venom and Batman.
Thor and Superman
Silver Surfer and Green Lantern https://t.co/tQQzIuM4Vx
— DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) March 25, 2020
Captain Marvel / Captain Marvel https://t.co/jbInyoj48x
— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) March 25, 2020
I am into this idea.
— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) March 24, 2020
I'd love to.
Black Panther/Vixen
Machine Man/Metamorpho
Iron Fist/Lady Shiva
Captain Marvel/Shazam
Rocket Raccoon/Lobo
Ghost Rider/Demon
so many possibilities
— Patch (@PatrickZircher) March 25, 2020
This is crossover I'd love to see.
Art by Dustin Nguyen pic.twitter.com/zWCaGsl9Oo
— Long Nguyen (@LongNguyen12) March 26, 2020
Like Rand Paul, I will singlehandedly block any Marvel/DC crossover unless I am allowed to create and edit GORILLA GROOT
— Chris Conroy (@ConroyForReal) March 25, 2020