'Why Don't You Just Die!': Watch the Trailer For Horror Comedy Here

Why Don't You Just Die is a new horror comedy from director Kirill Sokolov. The film looks like a fast-paced, violent, tons of fun romp full of dark Russian humor. This one will not be for the squeamish. Nominated for numerous horror festival awards, the film was supposed to be released into theaters on April 10th, but because of the current situation in the world Why Don't You Just Die will be hitting VOD streaming on April 20th.

Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster down below.

Shades of early Tarantino, Edgar Wright and Sam Raimi abound in this violent, stylish and riotously entertaining slice of family life, Moscow style, described as "a splatterpunk action comedy drenched in gleefully dark Russian humor" (The Hollywood Reporter) and "an amazing first feature from a filmmaker to watch" (Screen Anarchy). This is Why Don't You Just Die.

Matvey (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) has just one objective: to gain entry to his girlfriend's parents' apartment and kill her father Andrey (Vitaliy Khaev) with a hammer to restore her honour. But all is not as it initially seems, and Matvey's attempts to bludgeon the family patriarch to death don't quite go to plan as Andrey proves a more formidable – not to mention ruthless – opponent than he anticipated… and Matvey, for his part, proves stubbornly unwilling to die.