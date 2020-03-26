The UK Comic Store That Got US Comics This Week – And FCBD Too

Limited Edition Comix is an English comic book store in Stevenage that does things a little differently. Rather than relying on Diamond UK for weekly orders, Richard Emms engages in a little grey market subdistribution from stores in the USA. They are not the only store to do such, Forbidden Planet managed to get all the DC Walmart exclusive comic books in stores for example. Geolocked licensed books such as Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Star Wars and Transformers have also found their way to the UK through such unofficial channels. It's just that Limited Edition does a lot more of it, and specialises in variant and retailer exclusive covers.

Which is how this week, Limited Edition Comix found themselves the recipients of this week's new comic books – the very ones that Diamond UK is still keeping in its Warrington warehouse, during the coronavirus pandemic. More than that, they also have Free Comic Book Day titles, which haven't even reached US shops. And with Free Comic Book Day being postponed to the summer (if we're lucky) they may be the only store to have such… in the world?

Emms tells me they will only sell to pull customer who preordered the titles, and won't be selling any excess shelf copies until other UK stores get their stock in, as that's only fair…

New comics have arrived from the USA and we cannot thank Fedex enough for its great service. It seems that we are but a select few comic stores to receive this weeks comics and trades. We have had a unprecedented amount of messages asking for our extra copies and what is remaining. Please read on. For all of you that have pre-ordered and pre-paid for comics … you will get your items either saved or sent to you as requested. This is our promise to you, our customer, when we place orders. Any Extra copies of each book will NOT be sold until the UK supply has arrived; so no flipping or price fixing can take place. If anyone asks… the simple answer is NO. Sorry.

But there is a way to get one of the new Free Comic Book Day titles

Any customer ordering over £20 worth of 'in stock' comics from our website this week will be rewarded with a FREE COMIC BOOK DAY comic. We have 5 titles, including this cool Streetfighter #100. Comics will be filled randomly.