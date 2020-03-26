"This Is The Zodiac Speaking" Gets A September Release Date

Klabater and Punch Punk Games announced this morning that This Is The Zodiac Speaking will be officially released this Fall. Taking place at a very specific point in time in American crime history, this is a first-person detective game that blends together horror, stealth, and detective genres along with multiple endings to discover. Which ones you get will depend on how well you managed to put together an investigation. Along with a '70s vibe going for the game, which is pretty on-point considering the content. You can read more below and check out the trailer for the game, as it will come to all three major consoles and PC on September 24th, 2020.

This is the Zodiac Speaking is a noir, fact-based single-player psychological thriller. Game offers two different gameplay modes. One blends storytelling with stealth and action gameplay elements while second (Detective mode) put emphasis on storytelling to let you fully immerse in Zodiac investigation. In-game visuals stylishly refer to vintage 70's and unique atmosphere of California at the time. Game plot is based on the story of Zodiac, one of the most famous never-caught serial killers. Play as Robert Hartnell, a San Francisco journalist, who one day receives a phone call from the mysterious Zodiac, greeting him with the memorable 'Hello, this is the Zodiac speaking'. This event will inevitably lead Robert to confrontation with American famous criminal.