"The Walking Dead: World Beyond": "Promising Empties" Soon [VIDEO]

We're right there with you. Hasn't been an easy two weeks to be a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead universe. No TWD season finale until later this year – the same time when spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond is now expected to debut (moved from its April premiere). We're not quite sure just how far along work was on the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead, but it's safe to assume we won't be seeing that any time soon.

But as down and depressed as people might be feeling in this time of social distancing and self-quarantining, The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Nicolas Cantu (Elton) wants to make sure all of us are keeping safe and staying healthy.

And as for all of that wonderful Walking Dead content that's been delayed? Cantu has no doubt we'll find it worth the wait…

So now that we're done depressing you, let's lift your spirits some with a fresh look at The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In the following teaser, we learn a little more about our survivors' journey beyond the walls… and just how much a threat CRM could pose

When the series does debut, one thing we'll definitely be learning more about is CRM and how they operate – and exactly how large their operation actually is. One thing we won't have to wait for? Learning what "CRM" means, as we do in the following clip – straight from Julia Ormond's very reliable source:

Here's a look at Aliyah Royale's Iris, Alexa Mansour's Hope, Hal Cumpston's Silas, and Nicolas Cantu's Elton as they seek out signs of other communities… of other survivors… to give them the hope they need to survive.

To know that there's more to the world than living under CRM's control…

Last month, series showrunner-executive producer Matt Negrete introduced viewers to their new TWD family. In the following video, Negrete and cast members Alexa Mansour (Madame Secretary), Aliyah Royale (Major Crimes), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Nicolas Cantu (The Good Place), and Hal Cumpston (Bilched) reveal what it was like getting to know one another while also adjusting to life in the Walking Dead universe:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" expands the universe of "The Walking Dead", delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek. "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" season 1, episode 1 "Brave": Iris welcomes an enigmatic ally to their community while Hope questions the visitor's motives. A message upends the sisters' worldview, forcing them to decide between the safety of their home and the uncertainty of the world beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (co-created by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts) stars Julia Ormond (Legends of the Fall), Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale, Nico Tortorella, and Joe Holt.

Ormond's no-nonsense Elizabeth is a commander within the ranks of CRM who's willing to do whatever it takes to secure their society's future. Mansour's Hope is a good-natured rule breaker who lives for the moment: likable and funny on the outside, Hope keeps her sadness buried inside – for now. Cantu's Elton is small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate. Cumpston's Silas is big for his age. He is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people.

Mahendru has been cast in the role of Huck, with Royale set as Iris – while Tortorella's Felix is an honorable man of his word who isn't afraid to fight for others' safety and acceptance. Holt's Leo is a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He'd risk his life to save the people he cares about.