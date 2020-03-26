"The Walking Dead": Danai Gurira Thanks Her "TWD" Family

AMC's The Walking Dead has been hitting fans with some serious one-screen and off-screen shote to our "feels" – the heaviest one being having to say goodbye to both Danai Gurira and Michonne, as both officially left the series with last Sunday's "What We Become." Michonne found Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) boots and phone – now she's on her way to find the "Brave Man." Of course, the safe assumption would be that she's joining Lincoln in the upcoming The Walking Dead film trilogy… but until we get it official, it's all just speculation.

Beginning with Talking Dead and continuing on through Lincoln channeling his inner Beatles and Coolio, there's been a back-up of people looking to express their love and appreciation for Gurira and her contributions to the long-running series. Now it's Gurira's turn, taking to Twitter to express just how much this outpouring of love has meant to her on a number of levels:

Here's a look at Gurira's original tweet – which also answered the question of who's holding onto Rick's boots (at least until their reunion?):

Here's a look at the official promo and preview images for this Sunday's "Look at the Flowers" – which now serves as the season's unofficial penultimate episode (with the season finale delayed over post-production issues tied into the coronavirus pandemic):

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 14 "Look at the Flowers": Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.

Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could top that, and cause a break in the action? That would be "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne… or is it?