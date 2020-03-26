The Next "DC Universe Online" Episode Centers Around "Birds Of Prey"

Birds Of Prey fans will be happy to know that the next episode of DC Universe Online will see all four characters jump into the fray. Dimensional Ink Games revealed today that starting on April 16th, players will be able to play as Harley Quinn, Black Canary, The Huntress, and Poison Ivy! What's more, the chapter will have them int he unlikely position of protecting Metropolis from Lex Luthor. Beyond that, they didn't really go into the storyline or how the characters would be flushed out in the game. Other than the knowledge that Oracle (the former Batgirl, Barbara Gordon) will be helping you in containing the chaos.

DC Universe Online Birds of Prey
Credit: Dimensional Ink Games

Honestly, considering the popularity of the group and the game itself, we're a little surprised this crew hasn't been added to the game sooner with Batman content. Granted, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are already in the game as individual baddies. But it is a bit surprising they haven't run a Birds Of Prey story before. Once this episode launches, all players that are Level 15 or above will be able to experience the event version absolutely free, but only for a limited time. If you'd like to try it, you can currently download DC Universe Online for PC and all three major consoles.

