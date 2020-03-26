The National Theatre to Broadcast Free Plays on YouTube on Thursday's

The National Theatre in London is shut down, like every theater is for the most part around the world. That will not stop them from bringing stage shows to us however, as they will take to their YouTube page every Thursday night starting April 2nd and present a different stage play every week. These are cinema-quality videos of the performances here, as these tapings are designed for cinema special events around the world. The series will be titled The National Theatre at Home, and they have revealed the first four productions that will be shown.

April 2 'One Man, Two Guvnors' by Richard Bean, starring James Corden.

April 9 'Jane Eyre', adapted by Sally Cookson.

April 16 'Treasure Island', adapted by Bryony Lavery.

April 23 'Twelfth Night' by William Shakespeare, starring Tamsin Greig.

This is such a great idea. While these initial first offerings are more family-friendly fare, that is kinda the point isn't it? The National Theatre will also provide educational supplemental material for children now stuck at home and not at school for each performance. Each play will be on the channel to watch for seven days after it airs until the next one goes live. The National Theatre is estimating that they will not have live performances begin again on stage until at least July. Click here to make a donation if you can.

