The Daily LITG, 26th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Clydene Nee

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  1. "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
  2. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  3. "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
  4. So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
  5. Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
  6. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  7. Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
  8. Al Ewing Calls Out Garth Ennis Over Teased Return of Superman's Mullet
  9. Mister Fantastic, Getting It Wrong Again in Amazing Spider-Man #42
  10. You Can Go Home from Krakoa … X-Men, Hellions and Wolverine Spoilers

One year ago…

  1. 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
  2. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
  3. DC's Dan DiDio Addresses Issues With TPBs, Hardcovers, Omnibuses and More
  4. Looking at Everyone in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Power Of X
  5. Man Arrested, Held on $10,000 Bail for C2E2 Comic Theft Spree

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

clydene nee
Photo by Lorran Garrison
  • Clydene Nee, comics colourist and Artists Alley Co-ordinator at San Diego.
  • Brian Bolland, artist on The Killing Joke, Judge Dredd, writer/artist on The Bishop And The Actress and Mr Mamoulian
  • José Luis Garcia-Lopez, veteran DC Comics artist, recently on Batman.
  • Mark Verheiden, co-creator of Timecop, writer on Aliens and Superman, as well as some TV stuff like Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes and Constantine.
  • Robert Kraus, owner of RAK Graphics
  • Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox and Badger.
  • Vinson Watson, creator of Reaction.
  • Bill Kartalopoulos, series editor for Best American Comics
  • Managing editor of Glenat Comics, Olivier Jalabert Pro
  • Adam Jack, creator of The Anywhere Man.
  • Lee Lightfoot of Black Ship Books.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  