The Daily LITG, 26th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Clydene Nee

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
- So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
- Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
- A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
- Al Ewing Calls Out Garth Ennis Over Teased Return of Superman's Mullet
- Mister Fantastic, Getting It Wrong Again in Amazing Spider-Man #42
- You Can Go Home from Krakoa … X-Men, Hellions and Wolverine Spoilers
One year ago…
- 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
- DC's Dan DiDio Addresses Issues With TPBs, Hardcovers, Omnibuses and More
- Looking at Everyone in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House Of X and Power Of X
- Man Arrested, Held on $10,000 Bail for C2E2 Comic Theft Spree
Happening today…
- Nothing.
Happy birthday to…
- Clydene Nee, comics colourist and Artists Alley Co-ordinator at San Diego.
- Brian Bolland, artist on The Killing Joke, Judge Dredd, writer/artist on The Bishop And The Actress and Mr Mamoulian
- José Luis Garcia-Lopez, veteran DC Comics artist, recently on Batman.
- Mark Verheiden, co-creator of Timecop, writer on Aliens and Superman, as well as some TV stuff like Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes and Constantine.
- Robert Kraus, owner of RAK Graphics
- Mitch O'Connell, artist on World of Ginger Fox and Badger.
- Vinson Watson, creator of Reaction.
- Bill Kartalopoulos, series editor for Best American Comics
- Managing editor of Glenat Comics, Olivier Jalabert Pro
- Adam Jack, creator of The Anywhere Man.
- Lee Lightfoot of Black Ship Books.