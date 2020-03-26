The Creep Returns with New "Creepshow" Statue from Incendium

People were kind of on the fence with the remake of the classic horror series Creepshow on Shudder. Since its launch, I have heard nothing but good things to come out of it, which is fantastic. Of course, that would happen when you have the amazing horror mind of Greg Nicotero working on it. To show their love of the series, Incendium has teamed up with Nicotero to help celebrate the launch of Creepshow and it's soon to be release on AMC with a new delightful statue. They used original production sculpts to bring The Creep to life and honor its horror roots and fans around. This is a 1:10th scale piece and it is just packed with detail and showcase a haunting element of the Creep in a cemetery. He has a lantern in hand, skulls at his feet, and the Creepshow book in his hand. Any fan of this series can bring a new scary element to their collection with this new mysterious statue.

The Creep Creepshow Statue from Incendium is priced at $200. He is set to release in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them here.

Wanna hear a scary story?

Creepshow – The Creep 1/10 Scale Statue

Celebrating the launch of the Creepshow on Shudder, and coming soon to AMC, we teamed up with the legendary artist, director, and all-around horror maestro Greg Nicotero!

Utilizing his original production sculpt for this amazing release we are proud to present the officially licensed Creepshow 1:10 Scale Creep Statue.

This ethereal and highly detailed 1:10 scale PVC figure features the Creep floating across a woodland cemetery, spinning a tale of horror with his comic book by lantern light.

The statue stands approximately 12-inches including base. Get yours today before he's gone!