Stern Pinball Has A Few New Ways For You To Play!

Pinball is one of the great American past times. I've talked about pinball extensively here for years. Right now I have no plans to stop the fun while I help flatten the curve while staying at home. And Stern Pinball has no plans to stop the fun either!

Earlier I spoke with Zach Sharpe from Stern Pinball, who had some exciting news for those of us who can't live without the solid-state game. For those of you who still want to play in the comfort of your home, but don't want to spend the money to own a machine, many of Stern's authorized dealers are now renting machines! For only a few hundred a month — as opposed to a few thousand — you can have some of your favorite Stern Pinball machines in the comfort of your own home!

I've actually been renting machines for some time. Currently, I have Elvira's House of Horrors as a rental from a regional dealer. Not sure where to find a pinball dealer? Stern has a handy locator that you can use! Prices will vary by dealer, as will stock. But if you can't live without playing a physical machine, this is a great way to get that fix. Plus, pinball is a wonderful way to escape from the real world. "If you're cooped up, pinball is the perfect escape. You get transported and fully engulfed," Zach pointed out.

Want to take a break and watch other people play pinball? You can watch a number of pinball players stream on Twitch. Stern's own DeadFlip is a great way to get started watching pinball streams. Stern is also launching new clothing and products since, after all, pinball is a lifestyle to some of us! Stern is also going to be doing weekly contests and other ways to engage with pinball fans across the world via social media. Be sure to like their Facebook page to stay up to date so you never miss a thing!

Will you be renting a machine for your home? Maybe you own a few already! Let us know in the comments below!