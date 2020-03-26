Scrooge McDuck Tiki Mug Now Available From Mondo

Scrooge McDuck is the latest Disney Mondo Tiki Mug, and boy is here pretty. The mug is 7.5 inches tall, and features a nickel wash glazeway that shines oh so well in the light. It 24 oz. of liquid inside, although if I get this one he will go right on the shelf and never be touched. It was designed by Tom "Thor" Thordarson, and sculpted by Tufan Sezer. This one is available right now, and limited to only 200 pieces. You may want to hurry. Check it out below, and order one here.

Life is like a hurricane, and speaking of hurricanes, you can pour one into the latest in our Disney Tiki Mug line – Scrooge McDuck! Scrooge, admiring his #1 Dime, also features the Money Bin on the back, with a sneaky Beagle Boy trying to get it! Uncle Scrooge, designed by Tom "Thor" Thordarson, sculpted by Tufan Sezer, and produced with help from the ducklings at Tiki Farm, holds 24 oz. of your most valuable liquid libation, and is perfect for hot days relaxing next to a pool of gold coins.

This Number One Dime variant of the Scrooge McDuck Tiki Mug features a silver chrome glaze, and is limited to 300 pieces. Woo-hoo!

NOTE: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur.

This Tiki is AVAILABLE NOW via mondoshop.com.