Rick Veitch Publishes New Boy Maximortal Graphic Novel on Amazon

Not everything is distributed by Diamond – or distributed at all. Amazon runs a Print-On-Demand service, which have been providing better and better results for comic of late – especially in black-and white. Such as Rick Veitch, who this week launched a new book in his King Hell Heroica series of graphic novels, Boy Maximortal part two. And continuing the body horror, supernatural and comic book industry history and satire that have made u this very different tale of Superman. As DC Comics is showing us a Superboy becoming Superman, so Rick Veitch shows a similar story of True-Man, who first appeared in Brat Pack, with very different details.

The startling saga of young True-Man accelerates faster than a speeding bullet. What happens when the most powerful creature on Earth reaches puberty? What secret truth running through history has led to his manifestation? If the military catches him can he be contained? Rick Veitch continues his Eisner nominated superhero deconstruction in this highly anticipated new installment of the King Hell Heroica series.

Here's a preview: