REVIEW: X-Men #9 — "Big Scale Science Fiction Ideas"

(Marvel Comics, creative team: Jonathan Hickman, Leinil Francis Yu, Sunny Gho, Clayton Cowles)

This issue starts off with big scale science fiction ideas, galactic warfare between competing empires on a nearly unimaginable scale. That's interesting. Unfortunately, it gets significantly less interesting when the title characters show up, all energy blasts and limited intent. You could sub in almost any team of spandex-clad super powered activists for results that are pretty similar until the curveball, anticlimactic ending. When you get there, it was super abrupt and un-engaging. This uneven, awkward episode doesn't lack skill or craft in the execution put forth by its creative team, it stumbles in conception, failing to balance Hickman's big ideas with a satisfying, entertaining end product. RATING: MEH.

X-MEN #9

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A) • Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

GET READY TO RUN!

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Shi'ar! The Starjammers! The Imperial Guard!