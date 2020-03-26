REVIEW: Legion Of Super-Heroes #5 — "Heading In The Right Direction"

(DC Comics, creative team: Brian Michael Bendis, Ryan Sook, Scott Godlewski, Wade Von Grawbadger, Jordie Bellaire, Dave Sharpe)

Continuing the improvement arc, this issue establishes a little more about the Legion's origins and role in the future. As much marketing as actual extrahuman crisis response, the Legion exist to inspire disaffected youth across the stars and everything rests on the twelfth level intellect of a Coluan teenager who has seen the writing on the wall. There are a lot of good things here, including more of the really important orientation that explains the team's beginnings. Unfortunately, in the same way that many futuristic tales do, this places an overabundance of importance in the period observing it: the present day. That locks it into a derivative nature, unable to define itself under its own terms like every great historical period. Add to that somewhat throwaway jokes ("… the Invisible Gentleman!") and some dialogue that is interchangeable plus again keeping way too many characters on the page at a time and you get a mixed bag that is at least heading in the right direction, even if it hasn't made it to its destination yet. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #5

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RYAN SOOK

DC's far-flung future is happening right now! With the secret of Jon Kent revealed, the Legion of Super-Heroes is united to save New Earth from those who would destroy it. Will Aquaman's lost trident be the key to New Earth's demise? Plus, Mon-El comes clean about his connection to Jon, and Cosmic Boy and Ferro Lad find out they both have a crush on the same Legionnaire.