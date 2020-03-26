REVIEW: Kill Lock #4 — "Each Character Gets Their Core Trait Tested"

(IDW Publishing, creative team: Livio Ramondelli, Tom B. Long)

This brilliant series has banked heavily on its characters. The Kid is a dazed innocent, the Artisan a disaffected psychopath, the Laborer wracked with regret and the Wraith is generally terrifying. Each character gets their core trait tested and flipped on its head as they near the end of their quest to escape a death sentence. Along the way, you see the Artisan's true threat (and value, had they not been a wackjob) and get sucked in by Ramondelli's haunting artwork and terse, clever script. The clever work of Long on lettering shows how the horrors due here could not have been avoided. This series gives you a lot of reasons to like it, and each issue has given you a distinctive tale that builds into something greater. This is fantastic stuff with a gasp-inducing last page. RATING: BUY.

The Kill Lock #4

Livio Ramondelli (w & a & c)

An original series by Livio Ramondelli (Transformers Galaxies: Constructicons Rising, Optimus Prime) where if one dies, they all do!

If their sources are right, they're on the World of the Cure — the one and only place to have the Kill Lock removed and for four robotic criminals to save their lives. But will this barren world provide their salvation… or their destruction?