REVIEW: Crowded #12 — "A Series Of Terrible Decisions"

(Image Comics, creative team: Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Triona Farrell, Cardinal Rae)

There is a certain charm in watching people make a series of terrible decisions, one after the next. The target of a three million dollar crowdfunded assassination campaign, Charlie is every wild, drunken night you ever imagined all at once. Her relationship with Vita, the DFENDer she hired (imagine Lyft for bodyguards), gets really personal and really complicated, all at once. There's a great MacGuyver styled montage while crafting an escape plan that doubles as a great exploration into character. The exaggerated, kinetic artwork captures one hilarious moment and numerous smaller ones, both action related and intimate well. The only thing that kept this from being a purchase was the relentless predictability of all of the terrible mistakes with barely a hint about the author of all this misfortune. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

CROWDED #12

WRITER: CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

ARTIST / COVER A: RO STEIN, TED BRANDT & TRIONA FARRELL

Charlie and Vita are trapped in a decommissioned missile silo full of crazy cultists who want to murder them while hiding from a world full of regular people who want to murder them. If they manage to survive all that, they'll still have to face their biggest threat: each other.