REVIEW: Amazing Spider-Man #42 — "It Ain't A Spider-Man Comic"

(Marvel Comics, creative team: Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, Nathan Fairbairn, Joe Caramagna)

If you loved the visuals on the Image series Invincible, the art from Ryan Ottley, Cliff Rathburn, Nathan Fairbairn and Joe Caramagna bring a surprisingly touching tale of loss and loyalty across dimensions. You may not know much about Gog but Nick Spencer's flashback tale has shades of Caliban (from The Tempest, not the similarly named mutant hunter) as this generally innocent spirit is manipulated and traumatized due to the tyranny of evil men (and some things that aren't human). There is one genuine gasp inducing moment and some genuine emotional honesty. You should really vibe on the facial expressions, which are really amazing. You may notice that none of this has to do with the title character or his reluctant charge Boomerang. The connection go the actual larger plot going on is scant panels near the end. This is a solid Astro City stand-in or a great first issue for an Image sci-fi book, but it ain't a Spider-Man comic. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

